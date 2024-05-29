News & Insights

Stocks

BHP Extends Merger Proposal with Anglo American

May 29, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd has extended its offer to merge with Anglo American plc, proposing socioeconomic measures to address concerns and support regulatory approvals in South Africa. The proposal, which includes an all-share offer and distribution of Anglo American’s shares in Anglo Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore to its shareholders, aims to benefit South Africa’s economy and stakeholders by making Anglo Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore standalone entities. BHP is seeking a further extension to negotiate its offer, although there is no certainty that the merger will occur.

For further insights into AU:BHP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHPLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.