BHP Extends Merger Proposal with Anglo American

BHP Group Ltd has extended its offer to merge with Anglo American plc, proposing socioeconomic measures to address concerns and support regulatory approvals in South Africa. The proposal, which includes an all-share offer and distribution of Anglo American’s shares in Anglo Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore to its shareholders, aims to benefit South Africa’s economy and stakeholders by making Anglo Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore standalone entities. BHP is seeking a further extension to negotiate its offer, although there is no certainty that the merger will occur.

