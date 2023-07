July 31 (Reuters) - BHP Group expects the rampant expansion of India's steel industry to boost its coal business significantly, the company's Indian chief commercial officer Vandita Pant told the Financial Times on Monday.

Around 40% of BHP's metallurgical coal, used by steel mills and known as coking coal, is now heading to India, he said. (Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) ((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: BHP INDIA/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.