BHP expects full-year iron ore output near upper end of forecast

April 21 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, BHP.L on Wednesday reported a near 2% dip in third-quarter iron ore production, but said full-year output is expected to be at the upper end of its forecast.

The world's largest listed miner expects iron ore production at the top end of its 245 million tonnes (Mt) to 255 Mt forecast. Output of the steel-making ingredient from Western Australia on a 100% basis in the three months ended March came in at 66.7 Mt, down from 68 Mt a year earlier.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.