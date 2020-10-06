BHP evacuates Neptune platform, evacuating Shenzi in U.S. Gulf -company

HOUSTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX evacuated workers as it shut in production on the Neptune platform in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico, a company spokeswoman said.

BHP plans to finish evacuating and shutting production on the Shenzi platform ahead of strengthening Hurricane Delta, said company spokeswoman Judy Dane.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

