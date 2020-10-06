US Markets
BHP evacuates Neptune platform, evacuating Shenzi in U.S. Gulf -company

Erwin Seba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

BHP Group Ltd evacuated workers as it shut in production on the Neptune platform in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico, a company spokeswoman said.

BHP plans to finish evacuating and shutting production on the Shenzi platform ahead of strengthening Hurricane Delta, said company spokeswoman Judy Dane.

