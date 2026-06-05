BHP Establishes Rail Routes for Jansen Ahead of Potash Production

BHP Group Limited BHP announced that its subsidiary, BHP Canada Inc., has entered into transportation agreements with Canada’s two national rail operators, Canadian National Railway CNI and Canadian Pacific Kansas City CP. This represents a key step as BHP moves the Jansen potash project closer to first production. BHP is proactively strengthening the resilience of its logistics network to ensure a dependable route for transporting potash from Jansen to Westshore Terminals in Vancouver for shipment to international markets.

Jansen will have dual rail connectivity through the Jansen Access Spur, linking directly and enabling connectivity to both Canadian National Railway’s and Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s mainlines. This arrangement is intended to increase operational flexibility and improve supply-chain stability, while supporting consistent delivery to global customers. The connection to Vancouver’s port infrastructure also highlights Canada’s growing importance as a major exporter of potash.

Under the agreements, both Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City will operate unit trains between Jansen and Westshore Terminals. The initial contract term spans four years, covering Jansen Stage 1 production. The company stated future arrangements to be aligned with the next phase of the project.

BHP Group continues to strengthen its portfolio to focus on commodities like copper and potash and intends to invest around 70% of its medium-term capital expenditure in these future-facing commodities. This will help it ride growing global trends such as decarbonization, electrification, population growth and rising living standards in the developing countries, among others.

The Jansen Stage 1 potash project is a large-scale, low-cost, high-grade resource with a mine life exceeding 100 years. BHP had stated that it was 78% completed as of March 31, 2026 and is working toward its first production by mid-2027. Stage 2 has reached 15% completion and is scheduled for first production in fiscal 2031.

Upon completion, Jansen is expected to rank among the world’s largest potash operations, with an annual capacity of around 8.51 million tons, positioning BHP as a major global producer of potash by the end of the decade.

BHP Stock's Price Performance

BHP shares have gained 79.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 54.4% growth.

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BHP’s Zacks Rank & a Stock to Consider

BHP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A better-ranked stock from the basic materials space is Albemarle Corporation ALB, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 181% so far this year.

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Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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