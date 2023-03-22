BHP, engineering firm Hatch to design electric smelting plant in Australia

Updates with details, comment and background

March 23 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX on Thursday signed an agreement with an engineering and project management firm Hatch to design an electric smelting furnace pilot plant in Australia in an attempt to slash its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

The facility will help lower carbon dioxide intensity in steel production using iron ore from the global miner's Pilbara mines. The plant will be able to produce steel from iron ore using renewable electricity and hydrogen replacing coking coal.

"The steel industry has identified ESF as a viable option to use a wider range of raw materials, and steel companies globally are looking to build commercial-scale ESF plants as part of their CO2 emission-reduction roadmaps," said Vandita Pant, chief commercial officer, BHP.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

