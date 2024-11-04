BHP Director Ross McEwan Acquires Shares

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd has announced that Director Ross McEwan has acquired 10,000 ordinary shares in the company through an on-market purchase, with each share priced at AUD 42.65. This acquisition marks McEwan’s first indirect interest in BHP Group’s securities, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors may view this move as a positive indicator of the company’s stock value.

