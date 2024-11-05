News & Insights

BHP Director Purchases Shares Signaling Confidence

November 05, 2024 — 11:22 am EST

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Limited has announced an on-market purchase of 1,461 ordinary shares by its non-executive director Xiaoqun Clever-Steg on the Australian Securities Exchange, priced at AUD 42.31941 per share. This transaction reflects continued confidence in the company’s prospects by its management. Investors may view this as a positive signal for the stock’s performance.

