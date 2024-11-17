News & Insights

Stocks

BHP Director Increases Shareholdings in a Confident Move

November 17, 2024 — 11:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BHP Group Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding interest of its director, Michelle Hinchliffe, who acquired an additional 1,000 ordinary shares, increasing her total holdings to 11,107 shares. This on-market purchase signifies confidence in the company’s prospects and could interest investors following insider trading activities.

For further insights into AU:BHP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHPLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.