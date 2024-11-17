BHP Director Increases Shareholdings in a Confident Move

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding interest of its director, Michelle Hinchliffe, who acquired an additional 1,000 ordinary shares, increasing her total holdings to 11,107 shares. This on-market purchase signifies confidence in the company’s prospects and could interest investors following insider trading activities.

