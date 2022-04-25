BHP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of BHP Group Ltd (Symbol: BHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.89, changing hands as low as $64.40 per share. BHP Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHP's low point in its 52 week range is $51.88 per share, with $82.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.