BHP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BHP Group Ltd (Symbol: BHP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.44, changing hands as high as $57.66 per share. BHP Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHP's low point in its 52 week range is $50.90 per share, with $69.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.47.

