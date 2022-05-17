BHP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BHP Group Ltd (Symbol: BHP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.99, changing hands as high as $65.38 per share. BHP Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHP's low point in its 52 week range is $51.88 per share, with $80.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.93.

