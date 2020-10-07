US Markets
BHP

BHP completes production shutdowns on Shenzi, Neptune platforms

Contributor
Erwin Seba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

BHP Group Ltd completed shutting production and evacuating workers from the Shenzi and Neptune platforms in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Delta, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX completed shutting production and evacuating workers from the Shenzi and Neptune platforms in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Delta, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"We have successfully evacuated and shut-in both the Shenzi and Neptune facilities," said BHP spokeswoman Judy Dane.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 8508; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Other Topics

Energy

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular