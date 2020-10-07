BHP completes production shutdowns on Shenzi, Neptune platforms

HOUSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX completed shutting production and evacuating workers from the Shenzi and Neptune platforms in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Delta, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"We have successfully evacuated and shut-in both the Shenzi and Neptune facilities," said BHP spokeswoman Judy Dane.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

