BHP CEO Mike Henry Reaffirms Commitment To Safety, Investment In Nickel, And Potash Industry Growth

(RTTNews) - At the Annual General Meeting, Mike Henry, Chief Executive officer of BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP), reiterated the company's commitment to eliminating fatalities and serious injuries.

He noted that BHP is continuing to invest in a potential restart of its Western Australia Nickel operations if market conditions improve, with a review of this decision planned for February 2027.

By the end of the decade, the company aims to be a leading player in the global potash industry, tapping into a market expected to experience strong growth for decades, Henry stated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.