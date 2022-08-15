BHP CEO bemoans Oz Minerals' rejection; says firm 'nice to have but not a must have'

SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX was disappointed that its "compelling" offer to buy out OZ Minerals Ltd OZL.AX was rejected, Chief Executive Mike Henry said on Tuesday.

"It's pretty disappointing that the board (of OZ Minerals) chose not to engage," Henry told journalists at a media briefing after announcing his company's annual results.

"But we have lots of levers for growth and M&A is just one of those levers... We will remain disciplined," he said.

Henry said OZ Minerals is "nice to have but not a must have".

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

