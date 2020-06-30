US Markets
BHP

BHP-backed SolGold makes second attempt on Canada's Cornerstone

Contributor
Clara Denina Reuters
Published

BHP-backed SolGold Plc, the copper-gold company focused on Ecuador, is making a second attempt to take over Canada's Cornerstone Capital Resources, whose largest shareholder said the approach is likely to be rebuffed.

Adds comment from Cornerstone shareholder

June 30 (Reuters) - BHP-backed SolGold Plc SOLG.L, the copper-gold company focused on Ecuador, is making a second attempt to take over Canada's Cornerstone Capital Resources CGP.V, whose largest shareholder said the approach is likely to be rebuffed.

The all-stock transaction of 11 SolGold ordinary shares for each Cornerstone share represents a premium of around 22% to the company's closing price on Monday, SolGold said in a statement.

Shares of Cornerstone gained 13.5% to C$3.62 in Toronto.

At a market capitalization of C$103.1 million ($75.35 million), Cornerstone has an 8% stake in SolGold, making it its fourth biggest shareholder, and 15% of the Ecuadorian entity owning the Cascabel project.

It also has other gold, silver and copper projects in Ecuador and Chile.

SolGold in May announced a financing package of up to $150 million with streaming company Franco-Nevada Corp to develop its Alpala project.

Its previous offer for Cornerstone in February 2019, representing a premium of around 20%, was rejected on the grounds that it was undervalued.

"The previous proposal was dead on arrival. I expect it will be the same this time around," said Maxit Capital Chief Executive Bob Sangha, who owns a 19.4% stake in Cornerstone, according to Refinitiv.

BHP BHP.AX, BHPB.L, the world's biggest miner, owns 15.31% of SolGold, while Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX owns 15.23%, Refinitiv data shows.

($1 = 1.3683 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Clara Denina; additional reporting by Jeff Lewis; editing by Barbara Lewis and Richard Chang)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP CSOD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular