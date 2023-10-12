News & Insights

BHP averts strike at world's largest copper mine with preliminary union deal

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

October 12, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by Fabián Andrés Cambero for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP reached a preliminary deal with the supervisors' union at its Escondida mine in Chile, avoiding a strike at the world's largest copper deposit, the company announced late on Wednesday.

In late September, the union's members rejected a proposal from the company, prompting government mediation to avoid a work stoppage.

"It was agreed to extend the mediation for an additional day in order to finalise and sign a new collective bargaining agreement once it has been ratified by its members," BHP said in a statement on Wednesday night.

"The company continues to operate normally," it added.

In 2022, Escondida produced 1.05 million metric tons of copper.

(Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero, Writing by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
