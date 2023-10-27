BHP Australia iron ore rail workers approve industrial action plans -ballot results

SYDNEY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nearly 350 BHP BHP.AX iron ore rail workers in Western Australia, including train drivers, have approved industrial action plans that could include work stoppages of up to 24 hours due to disputes over pay and conditions, voting results showed.

The mining company said on Friday it planned to hold more talks with the union representing the workers next week.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

