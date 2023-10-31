BHP approves $4.9 bln investment in Stage 2 of Canada's Jansen potash project

Adds details and background in paragraphs 2-4

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group BHP.AX said on Tuesday it had approved an investment of $4.9 billion for stage two of its Jansen potash project in Canada.

This follows BHP's approval of $5.7 billion capital investment for stage one of the Canadian potash project in August 2021.

The additional $4.9 billion investment will double Jansen's production capacity to approximately 8.5 million tonnes per annum, BHP said in a statement.

Jansen Stage 1 is 32% complete and progressing in line with its schedule, it added.

