BHP approves $4.9 bln investment in Stage 2 of Canada's Jansen potash project

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 31, 2023 — 03:50 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group BHP.AX said on Tuesday it had approved an investment of $4.9 billion for stage two of its Jansen potash project in Canada.

This follows BHP's approval of $5.7 billion capital investment for stage one of the Canadian potash project in August 2021.

The additional $4.9 billion investment will double Jansen's production capacity to approximately 8.5 million tonnes per annum, BHP said in a statement.

Jansen Stage 1 is 32% complete and progressing in line with its schedule, it added.

