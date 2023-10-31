BHP Approved $4.9 Bln Investment In Jansen Potash Project Stage 2

(RTTNews) - BHP Group Ltd. (BHP), a metal mining company, announced on Tuesday that it has approved an investment of $4.9 billion in stage two of the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The company believes this investment will transform Jansen into one of the world's largest potash mines, doubling production capacity to approximately 8.5 million tons per annum or Mtpa.

As per the schedule, Jansen Stage 1 is 32 percent complete and is expected to be delivered in late 2026.

The construction of the second stage of the project is anticipated to take around six years and is expected to deliver the first production in fiscal 2029, after a ramp-up period of three years. It is expected to deliver approximately 4.36 Mtpa of production at a capital intensity of approximately $1,050/t, lower than Jansen Stage 1.

Previously, BHP had invested $5.7 billion for Stage 1 of the Jansen project in August 2021 and a pre-Jansen Stage 1 investment of US$4.5 billion.

In pre-market activity, BHP shares are trading at $57.04 down 0.89% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.