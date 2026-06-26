Markets

BHP Appoints Jessica Farrell As President North America, Effective July 1

June 26, 2026 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mining giant BHP Group Ltd. (BHP, BLT.L, BHP.AX, BHP.L) announced the appointment of Jessica Farrell as President North America, effective July 1.

Farrell, currently Vice President Innovation, will also act as interim President, South America, until the recruitment is completed for the role.

The move follows the company's announcement on March 18 about the appointment of Brandon Craig as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1.

Further, with effect from September 1, Edgar Basto, current Chief Operating Officer, will remain on the Executive Leadership Team, and report to the CEO as Chief Enterprise Performance Officer.

Also, Geraldine Slattery will continue as President Australia and will assume responsibility for Copper South Australia, bringing all of the Australian operating assets together.

Incoming BHP CEO Craig said, "These new appointments ensure that we continue to build organisational capacity, with the right mix of skills, experience and perspectives to deliver BHP's strategy and pursue our growth agenda. The President Americas role will be split into President North America and President South America. This will allow a greater focus on each of these regions."

Prior to her current role, Farrell was Western Australia Nickel Asset President. She has more than 20 years of experience holding senior roles at BHP.

In Australia, BHP shares closed Friday's regulat trading at A$58.67, up 0.26 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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