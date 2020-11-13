BHP Announces Further Multi-currency Subordinated Repurchase Plan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BHP Billiton Finance Limited (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said its Board has approved a further global multi-currency subordinated repurchase plan, targeting any and all US dollar and euro subordinated notes remaining in series of subordinated notes issued in 2015. The offers will commence on 13 November 2020 and will expire on 23 November 2020. The notes purchased in the offers are intended to be retired and cancelled.

BHP said the multi-currency plan aims to further reduce the group's gross debt balance, reduce associated interest costs and enhance the group's capital structure by allocating surplus cash towards payment of the Notes pursuant to the offers.

