BHLB Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/28/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/28/21, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 7/8/21. As a percentage of BHLB's recent stock price of $28.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BHLB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHLB's low point in its 52 week range is $8.55 per share, with $28.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.02.

In Thursday trading, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

