BHLB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.98, changing hands as low as $27.28 per share. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHLB's low point in its 52 week range is $23.62 per share, with $31.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.41.

