BHK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/15/26, BlackRock Core Bond Trust (Symbol: BHK) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0746, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of BHK's recent stock price of $9.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when BHK shares open for trading on 7/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BHK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHK's low point in its 52 week range is $8.69 per share, with $10.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.11.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, BlackRock Core Bond Trust shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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Further BHK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.