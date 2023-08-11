BHF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.52, changing hands as low as $49.38 per share. Brighthouse Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BHF's low point in its 52 week range is $39.235 per share, with $60.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.36.
