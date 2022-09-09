BHF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.44, changing hands as high as $50.64 per share. Brighthouse Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHF's low point in its 52 week range is $38.3802 per share, with $62.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.