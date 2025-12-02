BHC Stock Up as Solta Acquires Shibo's Aesthetics Distribution Business

Shares of Bausch Health, Inc. BHC have gained 11% after the company announced the acquisition of Wuhan Shibo Zhenmei Technology Co., Ltd.

Bausch Health’s aesthetics business, Solta Medical, acquired Wuhan Shibo Zhenmei Technology, consisting of the Shibo group’s aesthetics distribution business.

Shibo Group has been Solta Medical’s distribution partner in China over the past decade.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

More on BHC Solta’s Acquisition of Shibo Group

Wuhan Shibo Zhenmei Technology became a wholly owned subsidiary of Solta Medical in China, effective Dec. 1, 2025.

Wuhan now assumes full responsibility for the distribution of Solta Medical’s products, including Thermage FLX, as well as other aesthetic devices in the Chinese market.The Thermage system is a non-invasive radiofrequency (RF) treatment that can smooth, tighten and contour skin for an overall younger-looking appearance.

China is one of the fastest-growing global aesthetics markets. Hence, the acquisition positions Solta Medical to better address increasing market demand for aesthetic treatments through localized solutions and proven technologies.

It will also accelerate Solta Medical’s revenue trajectory in the region while improving market positioning and operational efficiency.

BHC’s Recent Performance Impressive

Bausch Health reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2025, driven by Salix and Solta businesses.

BHC’s shares have lost 12.5% year to date against the industry’s growth of 23.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solta Medical reported revenues of $140 million, up 25% year over year, driven by growth in each geography. Revenues were up 24% organically, primarily driven by strong growth in Asia Pacific markets.

Bausch acquired DURECT Corporation, strengthening its R&D growth platform, complementing its existing hepatology pipeline, and expanding the reach of its diverse portfolio across therapeutic areas and geographies. The acquisition includes larsucosterol, a novel therapeutic molecule that can harness the power of epigenetic modulation.

However, the colossal debt continues to weigh on the stock. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company’s long-term debt obligations amounted to $21 billion and cash balance totaled $1.3 billion.

