BHC Stock Down on Q4 Earnings Miss, Salix Drives Revenue Growth

Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2025. Consequently, shares are trading down in after-hours trading.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 but were up from $1.15 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues of $2.8 billion were up 9% year over year. The top line managed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.7 billion.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $59 million, acquisitions of $1 million, and divestitures and discontinuations of $17 million, revenues increased 6% organically year over year.

BHC’s shares have lost 13.8% in the past year against the industry’s surge of 63%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BHC's Q4 in Detail

The company reports revenues under two segments: Bausch Health and Bausch + Lomb.

Bausch Health’s revenues came in at $1.4 billion, up 9% year over year. Within the Bausch Health segment, revenues are recorded under four divisions: Salix, International, Solta Medical and Diversified Products.

Salix’s revenues totaled $693 million, up 9% year over year. Within this segment, Xifaxan is the top revenue generator, generating sales of $607 million, up 10%, led by strong volume growth. Relistor’s revenues were $52 million, up 10% year over year. However, Trulance’s revenues of $30 million were down 16% year over year.

Xifaxan 550 mg tablets are indicated for the reduction in the risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence and the treatment of IBS-D in adults.

Salix’s revenues comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $670 million and our model estimate of $676.8 million.

International revenues totaled $306 million, up 10% year over year, led by growth in EMEA markets. Latin America markets also put up a solid performance across core brands. However, sales in Canada were down 6% year over year due to prior-year generic supply benefits.

The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $280 million and our model estimate of $270 million. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $23 million and divestitures and discontinuations of $2 million, revenues increased 2%.

Solta Medical reported revenues of $137 million, down 1% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143 million and our model estimate of $140 million. Results were impacted by anticipated one time events related to Solta’s acquisition of Shibo's full service aesthetics distribution business in China.

Diversified Product’s revenues amounted to $255 million, up 12% from the year-ago level. Within this segment, neurology sales increased 4% year over year, driven by favorable net realized pricing. Sales from the Dentistry business were $24 million. The Generics business was also flat. The Dermatology business gained 11%, driven by strong Cabtreo growth.

Diversified Product’s revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $234 million and our model estimate of $238 million.

Revenues from Bausch + Lomb totaled $1.4 billion, up 10% year over year, driven by growth across each business — vision care, surgical and pharmaceuticals. The figure beat both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate of $1.37 billion.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $37 million, acquisitions of $1 million and divestitures and discontinuations of $5 million, Bausch + Lomb segment revenues were up 7% organically on a year-over-year basis.

BHC’s 2025 Results

Adjusted EPS of $3.73 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.90 and down from $3.75 in 2024.

Revenues of $10.3 billion were up 7% from 2024 and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.17 billion.

BHC’s Pipeline Development

Last month, BHC announced the failure of the late-stage RED-C clinical program.

The RED-C program consists of two global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III studies involving more than 1,000 patients across 398 sites in 17 countries. The studies evaluated rifaximin solid soluble dispersion (SSD) for the delay of the first episode of hepatic encephalopathy (HE) in adults with liver cirrhosis who had no prior HE episodes.

The trials did not meet the primary endpoint even though the compound was safe and well-tolerated.

The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for larsucosterol (Epigenetic Modulator) for the treatment of Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis (AH).

BHC initiated the late-stage study with the first patient randomized in January 2026.

The company’s program for Clear and Brilliant Touch, a fractionated laser device for skin rejuvenation, is also advancing. In addition to the United States, approvals were received for Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore in 2024. The treatment also received approval from the Chinese National Medical Products in August 2025. The company also received approval in Australia in December 2025.

BHC’s 2026 Guidance

BHC expects 2026 revenues to be in the range of $10.625-$10.875 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $10.49 billion.

Excluding Bausch + Lomb, revenues are now projected to be in the range of $5.250-$5.400 billion. Bausch + Lomb revenues are expected to be in the range of $5.375-$5.475 billion.

Our Take on BHC’s Q4 Performance

While earnings missed estimates in the fourth quarter, revenue growth was impressive, driven by Salix and International businesses. Xifaxan continues to drive growth.

Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bausch Health Cos Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote

BHC recently acquired Shibo’s full-service aesthetics distribution business in China. The acquisition expands its geographic footprint, provides direct access to a large and growing customer base, and enhances its ability to meet rising demand for aesthetic treatments, boosting the long-term growth potential of its global aesthetics franchise.

Nonetheless, the colossal debt continues to weigh on the stock. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company’s total debt obligations amounted to $20.2 billion, and its cash balance totaled $1.3 billion.

BHC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Bausch currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Harmony Biosciences HRMY, Alkermes ALKS and Castle Biosciences CSTL, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.72 to $4.00.

Harmony Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining two, with the average earnings surprise being 7.20%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Alkermes’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $1.54 to $1.91. ALKS shares have risen 9.8% over the past six months.

Alkermes’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average earnings surprise being 4.58%.

Over the past 60 days, Castle Biosciences’ 2026 loss per share estimates have narrowed from $1.06 to 96 cents. CSTL shares have rallied 67.3% over the past six months.

Castle Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 66.11%.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alkermes plc (ALKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (BHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.