$BHC stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BHC stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,304,626 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BHC:
$BHC Insider Trading Activity
$BHC insiders have traded $BHC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEANA CARSON (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,810 shares for an estimated $86,701.
$BHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $BHC stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 11,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $93,840,000
- NORGES BANK removed 3,752,247 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,243,110
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. added 3,235,100 shares (+156.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,074,906
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 2,988,111 shares (-78.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,084,174
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,962,446 shares (-86.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,877,314
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,855,670 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,956,700
- COMPASS ROSE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,650,000 shares (+366.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,299,000
