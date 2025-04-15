$BHB Earnings Preview: Recent $BHB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$BHB ($BHB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $39,512,210 and earnings of $0.68 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BHB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$BHB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BHB stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 143,284 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,381,624
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 53,063 shares (+74.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,622,666
- TRUST CO OF VERMONT added 33,478 shares (+561.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,023,757
- M&T BANK CORP removed 33,396 shares (-49.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,021,249
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 30,613 shares (+82.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $936,145
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 30,084 shares (+59.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $919,968
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 28,774 shares (+390.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $879,908
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.