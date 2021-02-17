US Markets
Bharti Airtel to buy 20% stake in its DTH arm from Warburg Pincus

Philip George Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

BENGALURU, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS said on Wednesday it will buy a 20% stake in its direct-to-home television arm Bharti Telemedia from U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus for 31.26 billion rupees ($429.31 million). FWN2KN109

($1 = 72.8140 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((P.George@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822657; Reuters Messaging: p.george@thomsonreuters.net))

