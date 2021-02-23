Oil
Bharti Airtel ties up with Qualcomm for 5G services in India

Philip George Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

BENGALURU, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS said on Tuesday it will collaborate with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm QCOM.O to roll out 5G services in India.

The country's second-largest telecom operator said it will use Qualcomm's 5G RAN platforms to roll out virtualized and open RAN-based 5G networks.

