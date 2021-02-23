Oil
BRTI

Bharti Airtel ties up with Qualcomm for 5G rollout in India

Contributor
Philip George Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

India's Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday it would collaborate with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm for 5G services to the world's second largest wireless market.

Adds details, background

BENGALURU, Feb 23 (Reuters) - India's Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS said on Tuesday it would collaborate with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm QCOM.O for 5G services to the world's second largest wireless market.

The country's No. 2 telecom operator will use Qualcomm's Radio Access Network platform, which runs services on the cloud, to roll out 5G networks in the country, it said in a statement to stock exchanges.

India is yet to auction 5G airwaves, while telecom service providers globally are locked in a race for 5G roll out, which promises internet speeds up to 20 times faster than existing networks.

Meanwhile, Airtel rival Jio has said it has built an in-house 5G solution and is ready to roll out services as soon as airwaves are made available.

Jio's parent, Reliance Industries RELI.NS, last year raised about $97 million from Qualcomm's investment arm for its digital unit that houses Jio.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vinay Dwivedi)

((P.George@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822657; Reuters Messaging: p.george@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRTI QCOM RELI

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters