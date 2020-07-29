Bharti Airtel quarterly revenue rises 15% on higher data usage, tariffs

BRTI

India's Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday reported a 15.4% rise in first-quarter revenue as customers consumed more data during the coronavirus crisis, even at higher rates.

Consolidated revenue rose to 239.39 billion rupees ($3.20 billion) in the three months ended June 30, compared with 207.38 billion rupees a year ago, the country's second-largest telecom operator by subscribers said in a regulatory filing.

India imposed a nationwide lockdown in late March, forcing millions of people to stay indoors. Although the restrictions have been gradually eased, the health crisis has kept many people indoors, boosting internet consumption in the country.

Airtel posted a consolidated loss of 159.33 billion rupees in the quarter, compared with a loss of 28.66 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 74.7570 Indian rupees)

