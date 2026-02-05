Markets

Bharti Airtel Q3 Net Income, Before Exceptional Items, Rises; Revenues Up 19.6%

February 05, 2026 — 09:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bharti Airtel (532454) reported that its third quarter net income before exceptional items was at INR 6,920 crore compared to INR 5,514 crore, a year ago. Consolidated EBITDA increased by 25.2% to INR 31,144 crore. EBITDAaL was at INR 27,705 crore, up 29%.

Third quarter revenues were at INR 53,982 crore, up 19.6% from a year ago, led by strong performance in both India and Africa. India revenues were INR 39,226 crore, up 13.2%. India Mobile revenue recorded a year-over-year increase of 9.1%.

Shares of Bharti Airtel closed trading on NSE at INR 1,992.40, down 1.65%.

