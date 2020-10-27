BRTI

Bharti Airtel Q2 revenue rises 22% on higher tariffs, data usage

Contributor
Philip George Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a 22% jump in second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher tariffs and a rise in data usage from a coronavirus-fuelled shift to remote working.

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS reported a 22% jump in second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher tariffs and a rise in data usage from a coronavirus-fuelled shift to remote working.

Consolidated loss for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 7.63 billion rupees ($103.19 million), compared with a loss of 230.45 billion rupees a year earlier. FWN2HI0MK

Consolidated revenue for the No.2 Indian telecoms operator rose to 257.85 billion rupees from 211.31 billion rupees last year.

($1 = 73.9430 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((P.George@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822657; Reuters Messaging: p.george@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRTI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters