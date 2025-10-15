Markets
Bharti Airtel Partners With IBM To Boost AI-Powered Cloud Capabilities

October 15, 2025 — 11:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - In order to fortify its recently launched Airtel Cloud platform, Bharti Airtel and International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced Wednesday that they have formed a strategic alliance.

The partnership blends IBM's cutting-edge cloud, artificial intelligence, and hybrid computing technologies with Airtel's safe, telco-grade cloud infrastructure.

IBM Power systems as a Service, including next-generation AI-ready Power11 servers, will be made available to Airtel Cloud customers through this partnership, supporting mission-critical workloads in the government, healthcare, and banking industries.

With new multizone areas planned in Chennai and Mumbai, the partnership will increase Airtel's availability zones in India from four to ten.

IBM and Airtel want to help businesses in regulated sectors modernize effectively, use AI in hybrid settings, and safely accelerate digital transformation.

IBM Is currently trading at $284.38, up $8.23 or 2.98 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

