Bharti Airtel (NSE:BHARTIARTL) Price Target Increased by 6.02% to 972.57

The average one-year price target for Bharti Airtel (NSE:BHARTIARTL) has been revised to 972.57 / share. This is an increase of 6.02% from the prior estimate of 917.34 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 782.75 to a high of 1,155.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.43% from the latest reported closing price of 857.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bharti Airtel. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHARTIARTL is 0.70%, an increase of 15.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 425,911K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 109,718K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,556K shares, representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHARTIARTL by 6.09% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,959K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,682K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHARTIARTL by 8.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,168K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 28,831K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 20,517K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,483K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHARTIARTL by 13.84% over the last quarter.

