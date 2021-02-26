Bharti Airtel lets bond investors take their pick

Adds book stats

By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (IFR) - Bharti Airtel gave investors a choice of bonds from different parts of the credit curve to maximise demand, helping it seal a US$1.25bn two-tranche financing despite a volatile rates backdrop.

The Indian telco offered a senior portion with expected ratings of BBB–/BBB– (S&P/Fitch), while a hybrid, issued through Network i2i with a guarantee from Bharti, came with expected ratings of BB/BB (S&P/Fitch).

The US$750m 10.25-year 3.25% senior bond priced at 99.908 to yield 3.261% or Treasuries plus 187.5bp, well inside initial guidance of 230bp area.

A US$500m subordinated perpetual non-call 5.25-year 3.975% tranche priced at 99.888 to yield 4%, inside guidance of 4.375% area.

If the hybrid is not called in June 2031 the coupon will reset to the initial 339bp spread over five-year Treasuries, plus 25bp. If it is still outstanding in June 2046 it will step up by a further 75bp. S&P considers the hybrid to have intermediate equity credit for the first 5.25 years, while Fitch will treat it as 50% equity until 2041.

Orders for the 144A/Reg S trade peaked at a combined US$5bn, but some investors showed price sensitivity as guidance tightened dramatically. Still, offering the senior and hybrid at the same time created price tension, and enabled the senior tranche to be increased from a base target of US$500m.

The senior tranche was estimated to price slightly inside fair value, while the perp paid little to no new issue premium.

Uday Patnaik, head of emerging markets debt at LGIM, estimated fair value for the senior at around Treasuries plus 200bp and for the perp at 4.000%–4.125%.

"We are looking to participate in both the Bharti senior 10-year bond and the perp," said Patnaik, ahead of pricing. "We also remain bullish on the India economic story this year."

Pre-marketing work by the issuer made a big difference to the deal, said one of the bookrunners.

"It brought in a very significant IOI ahead of the trade, which gave us a lot of comfort against all the rates volatility," said the bookrunner.

Final orders were around US$1.5bn from 92 accounts for the 10.25-year and US$1.4bn from 97 accounts for the hybrid.

Asia Pacific took 33% of the 10.25-year, EMEA 48%, and North America 19%. Asset managers and fund managers booked 80%, insurers 16%, and corporates, broker dealers, private banks and others 4%.

Asia Pacific took 33% of the hybrid, EMEA 47%, and North America 20%. Asset managers and fund managers booked 86%, insurers 7%, and corporates, broker dealers, private banks and others 7%.

Bharti's Ebitda rose 34% in the nine months ended December 31 from the same period a year earlier. Even though there was one quarter of slow growth as India's lockdown made it harder for customers to top up their pre-paid mobile phone accounts, previously cut-throat competition in the Indian telecoms sector has eased, wrote Fitch.

The company has been trying to cut leverage, but still owes around US$4bn to India's Department of Telecommunications, following an October 2019 ruling on disputed dues for licence fees and spectrum usage charges.

Barclays, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank were joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. DBS and SMBC Nikko were co-managers.

