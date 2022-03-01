BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover resigns

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published

The co-founder of payment startup BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, has resigned from the roles of managing director and board director, the company said on Monday.

March 1 (Reuters) - The co-founder of payment startup BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, has resigned from the roles of managing director and board director, the company said on Monday.

The move follows investor disquiet over a public row involving his personal investments.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More