BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover resigns

March 1 (Reuters) - The co-founder of payment startup BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, has resigned from the roles of managing director and board director, the company said on Monday.

The move follows investor disquiet over a public row involving his personal investments.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

