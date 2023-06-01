Bharat Petroleum Corp (NSE:BPCL) Price Target Increased by 6.70% to 419.53

The average one-year price target for Bharat Petroleum Corp (NSE:BPCL) has been revised to 419.53 / share. This is an increase of 6.70% from the prior estimate of 393.19 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 318.15 to a high of 555.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.18% from the latest reported closing price of 364.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Maintains 4.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bharat Petroleum Corp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPCL is 0.17%, a decrease of 16.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 87,632K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,854K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,745K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPCL by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,177K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,297K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPCL by 3.48% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,023K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,557K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPCL by 6.38% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 5,709K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,384K shares, representing a decrease of 11.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPCL by 9.48% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 4,571K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,266K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPCL by 2.84% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.