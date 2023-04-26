Bharat Heavy Electricals (NSE:BHEL) Price Target Increased by 5.62% to 55.71

The average one-year price target for Bharat Heavy Electricals (NSE:BHEL) has been revised to 55.71 / share. This is an increase of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 52.75 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 115.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.94% from the latest reported closing price of 75.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bharat Heavy Electricals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHEL is 0.12%, an increase of 11.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.69% to 200,543K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 27,078K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,248K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,212K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHEL by 11.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,827K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 14,453K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 11,534K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

