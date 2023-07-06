Bharat Heavy Electricals (NSE:BHEL) Price Target Increased by 5.12% to 63.92

The average one-year price target for Bharat Heavy Electricals (NSE:BHEL) has been revised to 63.92 / share. This is an increase of 5.12% from the prior estimate of 60.81 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 115.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.43% from the latest reported closing price of 86.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bharat Heavy Electricals. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 38.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHEL is 0.10%, a decrease of 21.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.72% to 226,264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 36,333K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,078K shares, representing an increase of 25.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHEL by 9.87% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,366K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,248K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHEL by 4.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,827K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 14,901K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,534K shares, representing an increase of 22.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHEL by 7.05% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 14,453K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

