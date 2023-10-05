Bharat Heavy Electricals (NSE:BHEL) Price Target Increased by 17.51% to 81.79

The average one-year price target for Bharat Heavy Electricals (NSE:BHEL) has been revised to 81.79 / share. This is an increase of 17.51% from the prior estimate of 69.60 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 173.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 37.61% from the latest reported closing price of 131.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bharat Heavy Electricals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHEL is 0.09%, a decrease of 5.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 225,900K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 37,834K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,333K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHEL by 15.47% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,120K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,366K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHEL by 20.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,074K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,827K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHEL by 26.95% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 14,901K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 14,453K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

