Bhagwan Marine Projects Strong Earnings Growth Ahead

Bhagwan Marine Limited forecasts a robust earnings growth of 26% to 36% for the first half of FY25, driven by strong demand in its core business and the successful completion of a major oil and gas decommissioning project. This impressive performance highlights the company’s strategic expansion into new sectors, such as defence and offshore wind, solidifying its position as a key player in the Australian marine services industry. With expectations running high, investors will be keenly watching Bhagwan’s financial results due in early 2025.

