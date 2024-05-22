News & Insights

BH Macro Strengthens Treasury with Share Buyback

May 22, 2024 — 12:28 pm EDT

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has actively engaged in the financial market by purchasing 55,385 of its own ordinary shares at a uniform price of 359.5 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange. The acquired shares are set to be held in treasury, subtly impacting the company’s total number of shares and voting rights. This strategic move reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments to its share structure, with a post-transaction share count of 357,563,708 Sterling Shares in issue, excluding those in treasury, and 29,235,299 Dollar Shares, marking a total of 548,212,583 voting rights as of 22 May 2024.

