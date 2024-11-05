News & Insights

BH Macro Shs GBP Buys Back 250,000 Shares

November 05, 2024 — 12:03 pm EST

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has repurchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary sterling shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 382.50 to 386.00 pence. The company intends to hold these shares in treasury, impacting the total voting rights which now stand at approximately 530.95 million. This strategic move reflects ongoing efforts to manage its share capital efficiently.

