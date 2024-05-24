BH Macro Shares April Financial Insights

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has released its Monthly Shareholder Report for April 2024, providing investors with the latest insights into the company’s performance. The report is accessible through a provided link and aims to keep shareholders informed about recent developments. Interested parties can direct their inquiries to Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services in Guernsey.

