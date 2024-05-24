News & Insights

BH Macro Shares April Financial Insights

May 24, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has released its Monthly Shareholder Report for April 2024, providing investors with the latest insights into the company’s performance. The report is accessible through a provided link and aims to keep shareholders informed about recent developments. Interested parties can direct their inquiries to Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services in Guernsey.

