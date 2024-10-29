News & Insights

BH Macro Limited’s Asset Surge in Q3 2024

October 29, 2024 — 10:32 am EDT

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited reported a substantial increase in net assets from $1,949.7 million to $2,125.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. The growth was driven by a rise in both USD and GBP share classes, reflecting strong performance in the financial markets. This positive trend is underscored by an increase in the net asset value per share for both currency classes.

